Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Omelette$6.29
Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette$10.49
Fresh spinach, hardwood-smoked bacon, house-roasted cremini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise.
Awake Omelette$10.99
Sausage, smoked ham, hard-smoked bacon, house-roasted onions, tomatoes and cremini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs.
More about Awake - Addison
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Bacon or Sausage w/ Cheese Omelette$9.50
Perfect combination of our thick cut bacon crumbles and topped with cheddar cheese. Bread choices available to choose.

Image shown with added jalapeños.
• Denver Omelette w/ ham.cheese, onions & green peppers$9.99
Filled with green peppers, onion, ham, and cheddar cheese. Choose bread from menu.
• Cheese Omelette$8.25
Cooked to perfection with cheddar cheese. Choose one of the bread choices available.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham and Cheese Omelette$13.99
Bacon and Cheddar Omelette$13.99
More about Cafe de France

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Massaman Curry

Honey Chicken

Noodle Bowls

Avocado Rolls

Pancakes

Migas

Short Ribs

Pad Woon Sen

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston