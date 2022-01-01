Omelettes in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve omelettes
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Kid Omelette
|$6.29
|Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette
|$10.49
Fresh spinach, hardwood-smoked bacon, house-roasted cremini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise.
|Awake Omelette
|$10.99
Sausage, smoked ham, hard-smoked bacon, house-roasted onions, tomatoes and cremini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Bacon or Sausage w/ Cheese Omelette
|$9.50
Perfect combination of our thick cut bacon crumbles and topped with cheddar cheese. Bread choices available to choose.
Image shown with added jalapeños.
|• Denver Omelette w/ ham.cheese, onions & green peppers
|$9.99
Filled with green peppers, onion, ham, and cheddar cheese. Choose bread from menu.
|• Cheese Omelette
|$8.25
Cooked to perfection with cheddar cheese. Choose one of the bread choices available.