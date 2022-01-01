Arepas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve arepas
More about La Chiva Colombian Cuisine - 1446 South Broadway
La Chiva Colombian Cuisine - 1446 South Broadway
1446 South Broadway, Denver
|Arepa con Queso (GF)
|$4.52
2 small corn flour arepas filled with queso fresco
|Arepa Andina (GF)
|$13.25
Colombian-style arepa filled with your choice of: Chorizo, shredded chicken, chicharron or pulled pork, served with guacamole, sweet plantains and queso fresco
|Arepa con Queso
|$4.25
More about Arepas House
Arepas House
5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
|Arepa Vegan
|$8.99
Black beans, avocado, fried plantains, tomatoes, lettuce, Guasacaca based on Vegan mayo and love.
VEGAN OPTION: Cheese-free and special sauce base on vegan mayo (Egg free).
|Arepa Domino
|$6.00
Black beans, cotija cheese, Guasacaca sauce and love.
|Arepa Vegetarian
|$8.99
Black beans, avocado, fried plantains, tomatoes, lettuce, Cheese, Guasacaca sauce and love.