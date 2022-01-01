Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve arepas

La Chiva Colombian Cuisine - 1446 South Broadway

1446 South Broadway, Denver

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arepa con Queso (GF)$4.52
2 small corn flour arepas filled with queso fresco
Arepa Andina (GF)$13.25
Colombian-style arepa filled with your choice of: Chorizo, shredded chicken, chicharron or pulled pork, served with guacamole, sweet plantains and queso fresco
Arepa con Queso$4.25
More about La Chiva Colombian Cuisine - 1446 South Broadway
Arepas House

5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Takeout
Arepa Vegan$8.99
Black beans, avocado, fried plantains, tomatoes, lettuce, Guasacaca based on Vegan mayo and love.


VEGAN OPTION: Cheese-free and special sauce base on vegan mayo (Egg free).
Arepa Domino$6.00
Black beans, cotija cheese, Guasacaca sauce and love.
Arepa Vegetarian$8.99
Black beans, avocado, fried plantains, tomatoes, lettuce, Cheese, Guasacaca sauce and love.
More about Arepas House

