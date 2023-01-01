Fettuccine alfredo in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Anthonys Pizza and Pasta - Central Park
7472 East 29th Avenue, Denver
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Lakewood
150 S Union Blvd, Lakewood
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - 7th & Colorado
700 n colorado blvd, Denver
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.85
Fettuccini pasta topped with a creamy mix of aged parmesan and Romano cheeses, seasoned with black pepper and served with baked garlic bread.