Caprese sandwiches in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
Consumer pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
On Focaccia Bread, filled with mozzarella cheese, basil aioli, and heirloom cherry tomatoes.
More about La Fillette Bakery
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Sandwich$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic & basil pesto on a White or Wheat baguette.
More about Babe's Tea Room
Consumer pic

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$15.59
Turkey, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, sweet onion on pesto grilled bread
More about The Cozy Cottage
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$16.00
fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic reduction
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Salt & Grinder image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$11.00
Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, and Pesto on Toasted Rye
Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options
Caprese Sandwich$10.00
More about Salt & Grinder
Consumer pic

 

Osage Cafe & Mercado

1015 Osage Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$7.50
Fresh Mozella Cheese, Pesto, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Balsamic Reduction on a hoagie.
More about Osage Cafe & Mercado

