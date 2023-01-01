Caprese sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
Chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about La Fillette Bakery
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.00
On Focaccia Bread, filled with mozzarella cheese, basil aioli, and heirloom cherry tomatoes.
More about Babe's Tea Room
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Caprese Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic & basil pesto on a White or Wheat baguette.
More about The Cozy Cottage
The Cozy Cottage
4363 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Caprese Sandwich
|$15.59
Turkey, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, sweet onion on pesto grilled bread
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
Chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$16.00
fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic reduction
More about Salt & Grinder
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Caprese Sandwich
|$11.00
Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze, and Pesto on Toasted Rye
Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options
