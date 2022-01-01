Veggie rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|Veggie Roll
|$7.00
Assorted grilled Vegetables
DIM SUM
Bao Brewhouse
1317 14th St, Denver
|DIY Lettuce Wrap Veggie Roll
|$16.88
Bibb lettuce, cilantro, mint, jalapeno, Thai basil, pickled Bao vegetables, tri-color fresno peppers, kiaware sprouts, treasure sauce, sweet fish sauce vinaigrette. (6 each) (Veg with no fish sauce) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Menya #6
450 S Teller St, Lakewood
|Veggie Egg Roll
|$5.50
3 pc. mixed veggie egg rolls with dipping sauce
NOODLES
MAKfam
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Fried Veggie Spring Rolls (VEGAN, 5 pcs)
|$8.50
5 pcs of fried veggie spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles. Served with side of house-made duck sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Veggie Roll + Tamago
|$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago