Veggie rolls in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Roll$7.00
Assorted grilled Vegetables
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Item pic

DIM SUM

Bao Brewhouse

1317 14th St, Denver

Avg 4 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DIY Lettuce Wrap Veggie Roll$16.88
Bibb lettuce, cilantro, mint, jalapeno, Thai basil, pickled Bao vegetables, tri-color fresno peppers, kiaware sprouts, treasure sauce, sweet fish sauce vinaigrette. (6 each) (Veg with no fish sauce) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
More about Bao Brewhouse
e5424d28-4c13-469c-89cf-9bb94811f512 image

 

Menya #6

450 S Teller St, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Egg Roll$5.50
3 pc. mixed veggie egg rolls with dipping sauce
More about Menya #6
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls (VEGAN, 5 pcs) image

NOODLES

MAKfam

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls (VEGAN, 5 pcs)$8.50
5 pcs of fried veggie spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, and glass noodles. Served with side of house-made duck sauce.
More about MAKfam
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tempura Roll$7.00
More about Tora Noodle House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll + Tamago$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
More about Bamboo Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$7.00
More about TOKIO
Main pic

 

Wasabi Sushi Bar

433 S teller st, lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Egg Roll$6.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Veggie Egg roll image

 

Menya #1

951 16th St #104, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Egg roll$5.50
3 pc. mixed veggie egg rolls with dipping sauce
More about Menya #1

