Waffles in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve waffles
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Burger & Waffle Fries
|$6.00
|Side Waffle Fries
|$4.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Bird
5505 west 20th AVE, Edgewater
|Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.00
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Rookie (One Waffle)
|$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
|Waffle Breakfast Plate
|$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
CHICKEN
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
1441 26th street, Denver
|Chicken Waffle Cone
|$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
Waffle Brothers
1707 Lafayette St, Denver
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Just Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
|Bag of Waffles (Original)
|$10.99
SANDWICHES
Stowaway Kitchen
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|CITRUS SOURDOUGH WAFFLE
|$8.00
heirloom grain sourdough waffle, yogurt pannacotta + citrus
( str8 up waffle - just salted butter + maple syrup | 8 )
