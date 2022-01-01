Waffles in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve waffles

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
More about ViewHouse Ballpark
Chicken & Waffles image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Burger & Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burger & Waffle Fries$6.00
Side Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Stoney's Uptown Joint
Chicken & Waffles image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
More about Bacon Social House
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Bird

5505 west 20th AVE, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Lucky Bird
Rookie (One Waffle) image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rookie (One Waffle)$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
Waffle Breakfast Plate$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
More about Waffle Brothers
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

1441 26th street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Waffle Cone$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Huffman (Two Waffles) image

 

Waffle Brothers

1707 Lafayette St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Just Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
Bag of Waffles (Original)$10.99
More about Waffle Brothers
Stowaway Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Stowaway Kitchen

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CITRUS SOURDOUGH WAFFLE$8.00
heirloom grain sourdough waffle, yogurt pannacotta + citrus
( str8 up waffle - just salted butter + maple syrup | 8 )
More about Stowaway Kitchen
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Bird

5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
honey mustard dipping sauce.
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, ranch dressing, bacon, scallions.
More about Lucky Bird
Stoney's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill

