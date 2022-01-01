Reuben in Denver
More about The Bindery
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Classic Reuben
|$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
|REUBEN
|$17.00
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|#12 Grilled Corned Beef Reuben
|$15.95
|#13 Grilled Pastrami Reuben
|$15.95
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Reuben
|$11.25
Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island
dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|Classic Reuben
|$16.00
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Marble Rye, Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing.
More about Salt & Grinder
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|32nd St. Reuben
|$14.00
our double-decker reuben with pastrami, turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw & thousand island on 3 slices of toasty rye
More about Leven Deli Co.
SANDWICHES
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Ave, Denver
|PASTRAMI REUBEN
|$17.00
12 day pastrami, Jarlsberg, pickled cabbage, russian dressing, on toasted rye.