Rice pudding in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve rice pudding

Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.25
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$5.50
12 oz vanilla rice pudding with raisins made from arborio rice and topped with whipped cream
More about New York Deli News
Consumer pic

 

Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
RICE PUDDING(KHEER)$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice blended with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert. (8 oz)
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
Rice Pudding (Kheer) (Tray)$68.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

