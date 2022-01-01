Rice pudding in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve rice pudding
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Rice Pudding
|$4.25
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Rice Pudding
|$5.50
12 oz vanilla rice pudding with raisins made from arborio rice and topped with whipped cream
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|RICE PUDDING(KHEER)
|$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice blended with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert. (8 oz)
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
|Rice Pudding (Kheer) (Tray)
|$68.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.