Carne asada in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve carne asada
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Carne Asada Fries
|$14.99
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TT CARNE ASADA
|$2.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Carne Asada
|$5.00
Avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream, pickled onion & cilantro.
Super Mega Bien
1260 25th Street, Denver
|Carne Asada
|$11.00
Grilled beef flank steak topped with Argentinian chimichurri .
Gluten Free & Dairy Free
La Loteria Taqueria
42 S. Broadway, Denver
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
Los Chingones
1601 19th Street, Denver
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.00
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$5.50
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
Cochino Taco Broadway
176 S. Broadway, Denver
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.75
Flank steak, avocado tomatillo, white onion, cotija and fresh cilantro.
Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account
1309 26th Street, Denver
|Carne Asada
|$13.00