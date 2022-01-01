Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Sandwich$12.00
Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun
Grilled Fish Sandwich$12.00
Blackened cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun
More about Cherry Cricket
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
D - Crispy Fish Sandwich$20.00
Crispy Fish Sandwich$19.00
Cracker Crusted Atlantic Cod, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Tartar Sauce
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.00
Coors Beer Battered Cod, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Paprika Remoulade
More about Denver Milk Market
BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$14.99
On a hoagie with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of tarter sauce.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Fish Salad Sandwich$14.50
6 oz Whitefish Salad on your choice of bread
More about New York Deli News
Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich- Crispy$12.00
blackened or beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun
Fish Sandwich- Crispy$12.00
battered cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun
Fish Sandwich- Grilled$12.00
blackened cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun
More about Cherry Cricket

