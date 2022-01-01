Fish sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun
|Grilled Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Blackened cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|D - Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$20.00
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
Cracker Crusted Atlantic Cod, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Tartar Sauce
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Coors Beer Battered Cod, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Paprika Remoulade
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Fish Sandwich
|$14.99
On a hoagie with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of tarter sauce.
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|White Fish Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
6 oz Whitefish Salad on your choice of bread
