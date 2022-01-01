Tandoori chicken in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Tandoori Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$13.00
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection. Marinated with smoky Indian spices and cooked in tandoori oven until perfectly juicy inside! Best wings you will ever have in Denver! (Gluten free)
|Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori)
|$21.00
Not to be confused with Chicken Tikka Masala, boneless chicken marinated in homemade tandoori sauce and a variety of spices. Cooked in tandoor (clay oven) on a skewer and served with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. It is gluten free.
An authentic way to enjoy chicken tikka is with homemade naan breads.
|Chicken Tandoori
|$17.00
Cooked in our clay oven, bone in chicken pieces cooked with tandoori spices and served on top of fresh onion bell-pepper and tomato. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS(8 PC)
|$12.00
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection with yogurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, garam masala, red chili powder and turmeric. (Please allow extra time to cook.)
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Tandoori Chicken Wings (Tray)
|$44.00
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection with yogurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, garam masala, red chili powder and turmeric. (Gluten free)
|Chicken Tandoori
|$17.00
Cooked in our clay oven, bone in chicken pieces cooked with tandoori spices and served on top of fresh onion bell-pepper and tomato. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
|Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori)
|$21.00
Not to be confused with Chicken Tikka Masala, boneless chicken marinated in homemade tandoori sauce and a variety of spices. Cooked in tandoor (clay oven) on a skewer and served with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. It is gluten free.
An authentic way to enjoy chicken tikka is with homemade naan breads.