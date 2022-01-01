Enchiladas in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
More about Bellota
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ENCHILADAS$14.95
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or white cheddar cheese. Mix and match any filling. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans and rice.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
El Jefe image

 

El Jefe

2450 West 44th, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas de Mole$16.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with braised pork, smothered with mole. Finished with cotija cheese and sesame seeds
More about El Jefe
Enchiladas image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$16.00
3 Enchiladas of your choice, Carne Asada, Chicken Tinga, Carnitas, Veggie or Cheese enchiladas.Smothered in your choice of salsa, served with mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans.
More about Mezcal Denver
Item pic

 

My Neighbor Felix

1801 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butternut Squash Enchiladas$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
More about My Neighbor Felix
La Loteria Taqueria image

 

La Loteria Taqueria

42 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#15 Enchiladas Queso Verde$11.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Corn Tortillas, shredded Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa Verde, Charred Poblano Pepper. Served with Cilantro Rice & Pinto Beans. Add any protein from our Street Tacos for an additional charge.
More about La Loteria Taqueria
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$13.50
three corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and choice of filling, topped with red sauce or salsa verde, lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija,
More about El Camino Community Tavern

