Enchiladas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve enchiladas
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|ENCHILADAS
|$14.95
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or white cheddar cheese. Mix and match any filling. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans and rice.
El Jefe
2450 West 44th, denver
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$16.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with braised pork, smothered with mole. Finished with cotija cheese and sesame seeds
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
3 Enchiladas of your choice, Carne Asada, Chicken Tinga, Carnitas, Veggie or Cheese enchiladas.Smothered in your choice of salsa, served with mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans.
My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street, Denver
|Butternut Squash Enchiladas
|$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
La Loteria Taqueria
42 S. Broadway, Denver
|#15 Enchiladas Queso Verde
|$11.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Corn Tortillas, shredded Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Salsa Verde, Charred Poblano Pepper. Served with Cilantro Rice & Pinto Beans. Add any protein from our Street Tacos for an additional charge.