Noodle bowls in Denver

Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Kids Noodle Bowl (GF)
|$10.00
ADOBO RESTAURANT - 3109 N Federal Blvd
3109 N Federal Blvd, Denver
|Pancit Filipino Noodle Bowl
|$11.00
Chop Shop - Colfax
4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|**Special** Spicy Beef and Broccoli Noodle Bowl
|$15.00
Linguini, Sriracha, Oyster Sauce, Lime, Broccoli, Sesame, Green Onion & Cilantro.
Dairy free. Cannot be gluten free.
|Vegetable Noodle Bowl
|$13.50
Fried Egg, Cashews, Sesame, Green Onions & Cilantro, Black Mushroom, Kimchee, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Hot'n Sour Sauce
Spicy Basil - 1 Broadway B100
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Vietnamese Noodle Bowl
|$11.95
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Noodle Bowl
|$4.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Vegetable Rice Noodle Bowl
|$13.50
Fried Egg, Cashews, Sesame, Green Onions, Sesame, Cilantro, Black Mushroom, Kimchee, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Hot n' Sour Sauce
Gluten Free
Green Seed - at The Denver Central Market
2669 Larimer St, Denver
|Chilled Soba Noodle Bowl
|$13.00
Chilled Soba Noodles, Green Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Tossed with Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame and Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Pickled Ginger and Avocado.
Yumcha
1520 16th St, Denver
|Saigon Rice Noodle Bowl
|$15.00
Tamarind Dressing, Nam Prik Peanut Brittle (V)
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Chic Noodle BOWL
|$5.29