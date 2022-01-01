Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Swing Thai image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd

845 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Avg 3.8 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Noodle Bowl (GF)$10.00
More about Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd
Consumer pic

 

ADOBO RESTAURANT - 3109 N Federal Blvd

3109 N Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancit Filipino Noodle Bowl$11.00
More about ADOBO RESTAURANT - 3109 N Federal Blvd
Item pic

 

Chop Shop - Colfax

4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Special** Spicy Beef and Broccoli Noodle Bowl$15.00
Linguini, Sriracha, Oyster Sauce, Lime, Broccoli, Sesame, Green Onion & Cilantro.
Dairy free. Cannot be gluten free.
Vegetable Noodle Bowl$13.50
Fried Egg, Cashews, Sesame, Green Onions & Cilantro, Black Mushroom, Kimchee, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Hot'n Sour Sauce
More about Chop Shop - Colfax
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil - 1 Broadway B100

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Noodle Bowl$11.95
Vietnamese Noodle Bowl$11.95
Vietnamese Noodle Bowl$11.95
More about Spicy Basil - 1 Broadway B100
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Bowl$4.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Rice Noodle Bowl$13.50
Fried Egg, Cashews, Sesame, Green Onions, Sesame, Cilantro, Black Mushroom, Kimchee, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Hot n' Sour Sauce
Gluten Free
More about Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
Chilled Soba Noodle Bowl image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • FRUITS

Green Seed - at The Denver Central Market

2669 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilled Soba Noodle Bowl$13.00
Chilled Soba Noodles, Green Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Tossed with Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame and Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Pickled Ginger and Avocado.
More about Green Seed - at The Denver Central Market
Chilled Pad Thai Glass Noodles image

 

Yumcha

1520 16th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Saigon Rice Noodle Bowl$15.00
Tamarind Dressing, Nam Prik Peanut Brittle (V)
More about Yumcha
Swing Thai image

 

Swing Thai - Tennyson

4370 Tennyson St, Denver

Avg 3.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Noodle Bowl$10.00
More about Swing Thai - Tennyson
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chic Noodle BOWL$5.29
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
Consumer pic

 

Adobo at First Draft - 1309 26th Street

1309 26th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pancit Filipino Noodle Bowl$11.00
Filipino specialty, Rice noodles, cabbage, green onion, celery, sesame, soy sauce and doboyaki.
More about Adobo at First Draft - 1309 26th Street

