Carrot cake in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve carrot cake
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$13.95
candied pecans, house made cream cheese glaze
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|THREE LAYER CARROT CAKE
|$7.00
Three delicious layers of cake with buttercream frosting layered between an on top. Made in house, delicious!
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Carrot Cake
|$4.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Capitol Pizza - Thornton
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|Carrot Cake
|$5.35
An old fashioned favorite made with fresh carrots, toasted walnuts, raisins, and pineapple, iced and filled with cream cheese icing.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Carrot Cake
|$6.75
Large Carrot cake
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Carrot "In a Pinch" Cake (contains nuts)
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Esters Virginia Village (S. Holly St)
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|CARROT CAKE {GF} [V]
|$12.00
Spiced Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts
Esters At Oneida Park (Park Hill)
2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER
|CARROT CAKE {GF} [V]
|$12.00
Spiced Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts