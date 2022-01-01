Grilled chicken salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Our large tossed salad with sliced chicken breast.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.85
Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Croutons
T-Bar
490 S Colorado Suite 101, Glendale
|Grilled Chicken and Mandarin Orange Salad
|$12.95