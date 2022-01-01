Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$14.95
Brussels sprouts, arugula, quinoa, cranberries, candied walnuts, currants & Asiago cheese with white balsamic & pomegranate vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.49
Our large tossed salad with sliced chicken breast.
More about Taste of Philly
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.85
Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Croutons
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
T-Bar image

 

T-Bar

490 S Colorado Suite 101, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Mandarin Orange Salad$12.95
More about T-Bar
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Four Friends Grilled Chicken Cornbread Salad$15.00
grilled chicken breast, field greens, fresh apple coleslaw, granola, heirloom tomatoes, cornbread croutons, goat cheese, honey citrus vinaigrette
More about Four Friends Kitchen

