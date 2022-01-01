Roti in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve roti
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)
|$3.00
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground whole meal flour. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Jalapeno Roti (Whole Wheat)
|$3.50
Stone-ground whole Wheat meal flour stuffed with JALAPEÑO ask for cheese for more fun. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Jalapeno & Cheese Roti (Whole Wheat)
|$3.99
Soft whole wheat bread garnished with jalapeño and cheese baked in a tandoori oven.
Le French Denver
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Poulet Roti
|$29.00
Roasted Half Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Pearl Onion, Haricots Verts & Bacon, Tarragon Sauce
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|ROTI
|$3.00
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground whole wheat meal flour.
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Sweet Dates Roti (Whole Wheat)
|$3.99
This Roti(whole wheat bread) has a slightly sweet flavor (from the Raisins and Dates) and is especially tasty with some plain yogurt. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat) (Serves 10 People)
|$14.59
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground wholemeal flour. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)
|$3.00
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground whole meal flour. (Vegan Upon Request)