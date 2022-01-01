Tuna rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|*Spicy Tuna Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tuna, sesame seeds. GF
|*Tuna Tataki Roll
|$16.00
Spicy tuna mix, cucumbers, avocado, tuna tataki, eel sauce, scallions
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll
|$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce)
|*Spicy tuna asparagus roll
|$18.00
spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli
|*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$17.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Tuna Roll
|$8.00
JUST TUNA
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Spicy Tuna With Avocado
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00