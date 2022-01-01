Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tuna, sesame seeds. GF
*Tuna Tataki Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna mix, cucumbers, avocado, tuna tataki, eel sauce, scallions
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Menya #2 image

 

Menya #2

1590 Little Raven Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
More about Menya #2
Item pic

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce)
*Spicy tuna asparagus roll$18.00
spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, wood ear mushroom, avocado, basil & mint aioli
*Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura Roll$17.00
spicy tuna, crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Tiny Giant Sushi

1601 19th Street, Suite 150, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA HAND ROLL$5.00
More about Tiny Giant Sushi
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.25
More about Tora Noodle House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$8.00
JUST TUNA
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna With Avocado
More about TOKIO
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
More about Mizu Izakaya
Item pic

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
5. HH Nacho Tuna ROLL$10.75
5. Nacho Tuna ROLL$14.75
1. Island Tuna Poke ROLL$15.75
More about Motomaki

