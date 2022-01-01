Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken wraps in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps

Cherry Cricket - Ball Park

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, cheddar, ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Cherry Cricket - Ball Park
PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper- Denver

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Iceberg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
More about Happy Camper- Denver
Cherry Cricket - Cherry Creek

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
More about Cherry Cricket - Cherry Creek

