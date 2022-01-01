Crispy chicken wraps in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
Cherry Cricket - Ball Park
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.00
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, cheddar, ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper- Denver
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Iceberg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.