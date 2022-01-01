Chai lattes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chai lattes
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Bhakti Chai Tea Latte
|$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Chai Tea Latte
|$5.00
Chai tea and steamed milk with a sprinkle of cinnamon garnish
Olive & Finch
1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver
|Chai Latte 16oz
|$5.50
|Dirty Chai Latte 16oz
|$5.95
|Chai Latte 12oz
|$4.50
We are proud to serve Bhakti Chai.
Olive & Finch
3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver
|Chai Latte 12oz
|$4.50
We are proud to serve Bhakti Chai.
|Dirty Chai Latte 20oz
|$6.95
|Dirty Chai Latte 12oz
|$5.00
Bhakti Chai with a shot of our organic espresso.
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
|Chai Latte 16 ounce
|$6.00