Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chai lattes

Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bhakti Chai Tea Latte$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte LRG$4.29
More about Waffle Brothers
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Watercourse Foods
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Chai tea and steamed milk with a sprinkle of cinnamon garnish
More about Ivy on 7th
CHAI LATTE image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAI LATTE$5.00
More about Unravel Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Olive & Finch

1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte 16oz$5.50
Dirty Chai Latte 16oz$5.95
Chai Latte 12oz$4.50
We are proud to serve Bhakti Chai.
More about Olive & Finch
The Cozy Cottage image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bhakti Chai Latte$7.29
More about The Cozy Cottage
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chai Latte$4.40
Chai Tea Latte$4.20
More about On and Off
Banner pic

 

Olive & Finch

3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte 12oz$4.50
We are proud to serve Bhakti Chai.
Dirty Chai Latte 20oz$6.95
Dirty Chai Latte 12oz$5.00
Bhakti Chai with a shot of our organic espresso.
More about Olive & Finch
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Green Collective Eatery

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Chai Latte 16 ounce$6.00
More about Green Collective Eatery
Chai Latte image

 

SONDER Coffeebar @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chai Latte
chai lattes using sanctuary chai tea concentrate. no sugar, sweetened with honey. our default is traditional-- with spicy or decaf herbal options also.
More about SONDER Coffeebar @ Junction Food and Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Gyoza

Grilled Chicken Salad

Waffles

Brisket

Crispy Tacos

Tuna Rolls

Egg Rolls

Cheese Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston