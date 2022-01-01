Pad thai in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve pad thai
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
|L-PAD THAI
|$8.95
A very famous Thai dish, stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts and your choice of meat or tofu.
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|L-PAD THAI
|$8.95
A very famous Thai dish, stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts and your choice of meat or tofu.
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Pad Thai (Vegan)
|$10.99
Rice noodles, tofu, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, garlic chili sauce
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Pad Thai Chicken
|$14.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
|House Pad Thai
|$18.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. shrimp, chicken, beef, basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
|Pad Thai Veggie
|$12.00
Gluten free.