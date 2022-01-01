Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants that serve pad thai

Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.95
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
L-PAD THAI$8.95
A very famous Thai dish, stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts and your choice of meat or tofu.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Item pic

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L-PAD THAI$8.95
A very famous Thai dish, stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts and your choice of meat or tofu.
Pad Thai$12.95
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
More about Thai Flavors
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai (Vegan)$10.99
Rice noodles, tofu, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, garlic chili sauce
More about Gateway Market
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai Chicken$14.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
House Pad Thai$18.00
Gluten free. Stir fried rice noodle w. shrimp, chicken, beef, basil, bell pepper, peanut, onion, scallion, fried tofu.
Pad Thai Veggie$12.00
Gluten free.
More about Wasabi Chi

