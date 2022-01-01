Quesadillas in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$13.50
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Grilled Steak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Cheese
|$11.50
Cheese Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF* Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree
|$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Mini Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled flower tortilla filled with melted cheese, caramelized onions. Served with sala & sour cream
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Quesadilla Steak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$15.95
Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Spinach & Onion
|$11.95
Spinach & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.