Quesadillas in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$13.50
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Quesadilla Grilled Steak$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Quesadilla Cheese$11.50
Cheese Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF* Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree image

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled flower tortilla filled with melted cheese, caramelized onions. Served with sala & sour cream
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Steak$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Quesadilla Shrimp$15.95
Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Quesadilla Spinach & Onion$11.95
Spinach & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
