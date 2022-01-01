Thai tea in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve thai tea
TeaDM Fairfax
9416 Fairfax blvd,, Fairfax
|Green Thai Milk Tea
|$5.65
|Red Thai Milk Tea
|$5.45
*Contains Dairy
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Thai Iced Tea Limeade - Small
|$3.00
Sweet Thai iced tea topped with lime juice
|Thai Iced Tea - Large
|$5.00
|Thai Iced Tea - Small
|$3.00
Sweet Thai iced tea topped with half & half
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.25
sweet Thai iced tea topped with half and half.
Please note: Get 2/3 of a cup if asking for no ice