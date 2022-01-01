Churrasco in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve churrasco

MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL image

 

MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL

2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 oz. Churrasco Steak$25.99
More about MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco$22.00
A juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking. Served with "Chimichurri Sauce", white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
More about Cielito Lindo
Churrasco image

SEAFOOD

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Churrasco$19.95
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
Churrasco Al Chimichurri image

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco Al Chimichurri$22.00
Grilled churrasco with chimichurri sauce on the side, served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
More about Ceviche Arigato

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Cheesecake

French Fries

Carne Asada Tacos

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tortilla Soup

Tostadas

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston