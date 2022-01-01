Churrasco in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve churrasco
More about MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale
|10 oz. Churrasco Steak
|$25.99
More about Cielito Lindo
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Churrasco
|$22.00
A juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking. Served with "Chimichurri Sauce", white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
SEAFOOD
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise
|Churrasco
|$19.95
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.