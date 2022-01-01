Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lox in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Lox
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve lox
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
Avg 3.6
(595 reviews)
Lox Sliced
Lox Platter Small
$16.99
More about Broadway Bagels
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
Avg 3.4
(244 reviews)
Belly Lox
Lox Platter
$19.00
Lox & Cream Cheese Sandwich
$15.50
Served on your choice of bagel
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
