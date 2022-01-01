Steak quesadillas in Fort Lauderdale
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|The Steak Philly Quesadilla
|$13.99
steak philly + mixed cheese + grilled onions + green peppers + sliced mushrooms
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken or Steak Quesadilla
|$11.95
Chicken or steak, cheddar cheese, onion and green pepper with sour cream and salsa.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Philly Steak Quesadilla
|$14.30
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|LS Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, pieces of sirloin steak, served with yellow rice, refried beans and guacamole
|Steak Quesadilla
|$16.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese and pieces of sirloin steak. Served with yellow rice, refried beans, and guacamole
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Filled with shaved ribeye steak, mixed cheeses and grilled onions. With sour cream and salsa.
