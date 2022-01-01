Tostadas in Grand Rapids
Danzón
1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids
|Tostada
|$9.00
Crispy corn tostada smothered with house-made refried beans or avocado/guac. Choice of mole rubbed chicken, mojo pork, sauteed vegetables, or pickled pork skin, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado wedge. Drizzled with avo crema.
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Tostada
|$13.00
Moja braised chicken, refried beans, curtido slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, crema, quesco fresco, and fried corn tortillas. Protein substitutions available. Pairs well with a side of rice or french fries.
Tacos El Cuñado
2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Tostada #6
|$7.49
One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
Donkey Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Tostada de Hivierno
|$7.00
A vegetable based tostada with refired black beans, roasted seasonal vegetables, honey macha salad, salsa asu, queso cotija, and toasted sesame seeds.