Tostadas in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

Danzón

1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$9.00
Crispy corn tostada smothered with house-made refried beans or avocado/guac. Choice of mole rubbed chicken, mojo pork, sauteed vegetables, or pickled pork skin, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado wedge. Drizzled with avo crema.
More about Danzón
ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada$13.00
Moja braised chicken, refried beans, curtido slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, crema, quesco fresco, and fried corn tortillas. Protein substitutions available. Pairs well with a side of rice or french fries.
More about ROAM by San Chez
Tacos El Cuñado image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos El Cuñado

2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 3.4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada #6$7.49
One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
More about Tacos El Cuñado
Item pic

GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada de Hivierno$7.00
A vegetable based tostada with refired black beans, roasted seasonal vegetables, honey macha salad, salsa asu, queso cotija, and toasted sesame seeds.
More about Donkey Taqueria
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato & Walnut Tostada$12.00
jicama, apple, purple cabbage, coconut lime crema, sauce roja
More about Linear Restaurant

