Arugula salad in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve arugula salad

Rosina's image

 

Rosina's

230 Mill Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ARUGULA SALAD$17.00
candied hazelnuts, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette
More about Rosina's

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Lobsters

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Chicken Noodles

Burritos

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston