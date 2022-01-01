Chicken salad in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken salad

Scoop of Chicken Salad (4oz cont) image

 

Dartcor

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop of Chicken Salad (4oz cont)$3.60
More about Dartcor

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Cake

Margherita Pizza

Salmon

Spaghetti

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lobsters

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston