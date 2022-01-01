Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Quesadilla$8.99
More about The Taco Stand
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Chili Paneer(V)$14.00
roasted paneer cheese, peppers, tomato curry, cashews, raita, naan
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili
House-made chili with ground beef, sausage, beans, diced onions, and shredded cheddar
More about Preslee's
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chili$10.00
Ground Turkey with Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Kidney and Black Beans. Finished with Green onion and Cheddar Cheese. Calories 320, Fat 3g, Protein 37g, Cholesterol 70mg, Carb 39g, Sodium 200mg. Weight watchers: 8 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI OIL BEEF UDON$15.00
CHILI OIL BEEF RAMEN$14.00
EGG NOODLES, THIN SLICED BEEF, SAVORY BROTH, SNOWPEAS, GREEN ONIONS, HOMEMADE GARLIC CHILI OIL
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Quail with Chili Noodles$19.00
numbing Szechuan peppercorn, shredded cabbage (nut free, egg free, dairy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow

