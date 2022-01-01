Chili in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve chili
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Green Chili Quesadilla
|$8.99
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|3 Chili Paneer(V)
|$14.00
roasted paneer cheese, peppers, tomato curry, cashews, raita, naan
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Chili
House-made chili with ground beef, sausage, beans, diced onions, and shredded cheddar
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Turkey Chili
|$10.00
Ground Turkey with Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Kidney and Black Beans. Finished with Green onion and Cheddar Cheese. Calories 320, Fat 3g, Protein 37g, Cholesterol 70mg, Carb 39g, Sodium 200mg. Weight watchers: 8 points
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|CHILI OIL BEEF UDON
|$15.00
|CHILI OIL BEEF RAMEN
|$14.00
EGG NOODLES, THIN SLICED BEEF, SAVORY BROTH, SNOWPEAS, GREEN ONIONS, HOMEMADE GARLIC CHILI OIL