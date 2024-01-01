Prosciutto in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve prosciutto
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Prosciutto de Parma Baguette
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, arugula and pistachio pesto.
|Prosciutto Grilled Cheese & Fig Sammie
|$10.50
Grilled ciabatta sandwich with prosciutto, fig compote, fresh rosemary, fontina and gruyere cheese. Served with your choice of side: fruit or mixed greens
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|CHICKEN AND PROSCIUTTO PIZZA
|$20.25
Chicken, prosciutto, fresh tomato, sage, saba
Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Prosciutto and Arugula
|$9.75
sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll