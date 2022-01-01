Chicken tikka in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Chicken Tikka Kabab
|$15.99
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, fresh ginger garlic, herbs & spices cooked in
Indian clay oven and served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.49
Tandoor roasted marinated boneless chicken cooked in tomato and onion sauce. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF
Can be made GF
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|21 Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.49
Tandoor roasted marinated boneless chicken cooked in tomato and onion sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF