Street tacos in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve street tacos

Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Street Tacos$12.99
3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Monon Food Co image

 

Monon Food Co

6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Style Taco$10.00
More about Monon Food Co
La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos (3)$12.00
Supreme Street Tacos (3)$13.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos Steak$12.99
Street Tacos Carnitas$12.99
Street Tacos Pastor$12.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant

Map

Map

