Street tacos in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Steak Street Tacos
|$12.99
3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Street Tacos (3)
|$12.00
|Supreme Street Tacos (3)
|$13.00