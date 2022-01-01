Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Yoshi - Indy Downtown

72 W New York St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bowl$9.99
Crispy Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Teriyaki Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Sesame Seeds
More about Yoshi - Indy Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Lightly breaded, diced chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and honey mustard dressing; Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Item pic

 

LouVino

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Biscuit Sliders$12.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, poblano-tomato aioli, pepper jack cheese.
More about LouVino
His Place Eatery image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Basket$10.99
Fried boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about His Place Eatery
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

5650 E 86th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (4171 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

