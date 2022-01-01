Spaghetti in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve spaghetti
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Spaghetti Squash Bowl
|$14.00
Roasted spaghetti squash, Brussels & beet hash, onion, garlic, pickled radish
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
|$10.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with Dale's hearty beef & pork meat sauce
|Junior Spaghetti
|$5.99
Amore Italian Kitchen
9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.99
Jumbo meatballs made of beef, veal, pork and other secret ingredients. Served with house-made marinara sauce and spaghetti.
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.99