Turkey clubs in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Turkey Club$10.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
Turkey Club$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$14.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$13.00
herbed chevre, arugula, strawberry habenero ketchup
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Turkey Club$10.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
Turkey Club$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar image

 

1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

1718 S East St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HONEY TURKEY CLUB MELT$12.00
SMOKED TURKEY -SWISS/COLBY- BACON-TOMATO-MAYO-HONEY MUSTARD-FRESH SPINACH-AMELIAS PULLMAN LOAF
More about 1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$14.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$7.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill

