Turkey clubs in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|1/2 Turkey Club
|$10.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Turkey & Guac Sandwich
|$14.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co.
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
herbed chevre, arugula, strawberry habenero ketchup
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|1/2 Turkey Club
|$10.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about 1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 S East St, Indianapolis
|HONEY TURKEY CLUB MELT
|$12.00
SMOKED TURKEY -SWISS/COLBY- BACON-TOMATO-MAYO-HONEY MUSTARD-FRESH SPINACH-AMELIAS PULLMAN LOAF
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Turkey & Guac Sandwich
|$14.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette