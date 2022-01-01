Fried rice in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fried rice
Ocean Thai Sushi - 9516 Haver Way
9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis
|CRAB FRIED RICE
|$15.50
Fried rice with crab meat, green onions,onion, egg, carrot and tomato stir-fried with homemade sauce.
|FRIED RICE
|$12.50
Thai fried rice with onion, green onion, carrot, eggs, and tomatoes stir-fried with homemade sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$12.50
Stir-fried rice with onion, bell pepper, green bean and fresh basil with basil sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
The Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Brunch Fried Rice
|$13.00
Yoshi - Downtown Indy
72 W New York St, Indianapolis
|Hibachi Fried Rice
|$6.99
Fried Rice
BODHI : Craft Bar + Thai Bistro
922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
|Basil Fried Rice
|$16.00
KHAO PAD BAI KRA PROW | jasmine rice | Thai basil | red bell pepper | sweet onion (vegan available upon request)
|BODHI Fried Rice
|$16.00
KHAO PAD | jasmine rice | egg | tomato | onions | edamame | carrot (vegan available upon request)