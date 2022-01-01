Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve fried rice

Main pic

 

Ocean Thai Sushi - 9516 Haver Way

9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB FRIED RICE$15.50
Fried rice with crab meat, green onions,onion, egg, carrot and tomato stir-fried with homemade sauce.
FRIED RICE$12.50
Thai fried rice with onion, green onion, carrot, eggs, and tomatoes stir-fried with homemade sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
BASIL FRIED RICE$12.50
Stir-fried rice with onion, bell pepper, green bean and fresh basil with basil sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
More about Ocean Thai Sushi - 9516 Haver Way
Garden Table image

 

The Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brunch Fried Rice$13.00
More about The Garden Table
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Downtown Indy

72 W New York St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibachi Fried Rice$6.99
Fried Rice
More about Yoshi - Downtown Indy
BODHI image

 

BODHI : Craft Bar + Thai Bistro

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice$16.00
KHAO PAD BAI KRA PROW | jasmine rice | Thai basil | red bell pepper | sweet onion (vegan available upon request)
BODHI Fried Rice$16.00
KHAO PAD | jasmine rice | egg | tomato | onions | edamame | carrot (vegan available upon request)
More about BODHI : Craft Bar + Thai Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Key Lime Pies

Dumplings

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Ribeye Steak

Fettuccine Alfredo

Crab Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston