Chicken salad in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Wrap Greek Chicken Salad$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
SLICE image

 

SLICE

9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Plate$12.99
Fresh made served on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Caribbean Chicken Salad Wrap$10.29
V Pizza & Sidecar image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza & Sidecar

1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.00
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
Banner pic

 

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Salad$7.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
4oz of Chicken Salad$3.51
Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.61
Chicken Salad Pita & Drink$9.89
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.90
grilled chicken, crisp leaf lettuce, herb croutons, sunflower seeds & Parmesan cheese
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.00
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Platter w/ Crackers$43.99
Chicken Salad per lb$13.74
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
Item pic

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
ROASTED BASIL CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
ROASTED CHICKEN THIGH / BASIL PURÉE / SPRING MIX / GRILLED CHOPPED PROSCIUTTO CHERRY TOMATOES / CUCUMBERS / SHAVED PARMESAN / ANJOU PEAR
SERVED WITH GRILLED FLATBREAD BRUSHED WITH BASIL PURÉE
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
EXTRA Chicken Salad$5.00
1/2 lb Chicken Salad$6.92
Chicken & Fruit Salad$10.55
A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad topped with Pecans on a Bed of Mixed Greens surrounded by Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Grapes, Coconut, Strawberries, Banana, Apples & Oranges. Served with Choice of Dressing.
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$14.00
red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing
