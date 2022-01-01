Chicken salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken salad
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
|Wrap Greek Chicken Salad
|$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
SLICE
9725 crosshill blvd #112, jacksonville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.99
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Beach Diner
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$12.99
Fresh made served on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
|Caribbean Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.29
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza & Sidecar
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Roasted Chicken Salad
|$7.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|4oz of Chicken Salad
|$3.51
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$5.61
|Chicken Salad Pita & Drink
|$9.89
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.90
grilled chicken, crisp leaf lettuce, herb croutons, sunflower seeds & Parmesan cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
V Pizza & Tap Garden
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Platter w/ Crackers
|$43.99
|Chicken Salad per lb
|$13.74
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|ROASTED BASIL CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
ROASTED CHICKEN THIGH / BASIL PURÉE / SPRING MIX / GRILLED CHOPPED PROSCIUTTO CHERRY TOMATOES / CUCUMBERS / SHAVED PARMESAN / ANJOU PEAR
SERVED WITH GRILLED FLATBREAD BRUSHED WITH BASIL PURÉE
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Stoner's Pizza Joint
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|EXTRA Chicken Salad
|$5.00
|1/2 lb Chicken Salad
|$6.92
|Chicken & Fruit Salad
|$10.55
A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad topped with Pecans on a Bed of Mixed Greens surrounded by Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Grapes, Coconut, Strawberries, Banana, Apples & Oranges. Served with Choice of Dressing.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$14.00
red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing