Egg sandwiches in Jacksonville

Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Braised Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
over medium egg, braised bacon, goat cheese, arugula, calabrian chili ailoi, pickled red onion
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Egg Salad Sandwich & Drink
|$10.20
Le Petit Paris
7111 Bonneval Rd suite 1, JACKSONVILLE
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$9.75
Toasted croissant sandwich with creamy scrambled eggs and choice of meat and cheese.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Egg Salad Sandwich & Drink
|$10.20
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Egg Salad Sandwich & Drink
|$10.20