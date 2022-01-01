Nachos in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
It's Mine Nachos$10.95
Nachos with Xalapa cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and scallions. Served with house salsa. Available with smoked pork, pulled chicken, chorizo or plant-based protein. Herbivore - $10 (Vegan Protein + $2) Carnivore - $12 Vegan - $12 (Vegan Protein +$2)
>>> Add large side of sour cream for $1.50
More about One Well Brewing
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Table Top Nachos$10.95
Table Top Nachos *1/2 ORDER*$8.95
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Nachos$10.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
Half Small Nacho$7.00
Giant Nachos$15.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Main Street Pub image

 

Main Street Pub

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Nachos Supreme$13.99
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
More about Main Street Pub
La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
nacho fries$10.99
nacho salad$12.00
More about La Familia Cafe
University Roadhouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Roadhouse

1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Full Little Piggy Nacho$14.00
Half Nachos$8.00
Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken. Half $6, Full $10
Full Nachos$12.00
Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken. Half $6, Full $10
More about University Roadhouse
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Nachos$10.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
Giant Nachos$15.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
More about Fletcher's Pub

