Nachos in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve nachos
More about One Well Brewing
PIZZA
One Well Brewing
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|It's Mine Nachos
|$10.95
Nachos with Xalapa cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and scallions. Served with house salsa. Available with smoked pork, pulled chicken, chorizo or plant-based protein. Herbivore - $10 (Vegan Protein + $2) Carnivore - $12 Vegan - $12 (Vegan Protein +$2)
>>> Add large side of sour cream for $1.50
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Table Top Nachos
|$10.95
|Table Top Nachos *1/2 ORDER*
|$8.95
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Sm Nachos
|$10.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
|Half Small Nacho
|$7.00
|Giant Nachos
|$15.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
More about Main Street Pub
Main Street Pub
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo
|LG Nachos Supreme
|$13.99
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
More about La Familia Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|nacho fries
|$10.99
|nacho salad
|$12.00
More about University Roadhouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Roadhouse
1332 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo
|Full Little Piggy Nacho
|$14.00
|Half Nachos
|$8.00
Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken. Half $6, Full $10
|Full Nachos
|$12.00
Chips and cheese topped with tomatoes, scallions and jalapenos. Your choice of ground beef, BBQ pork or chicken. Half $6, Full $10
More about Fletcher's Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Sm Nachos
|$10.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
|Giant Nachos
|$15.99
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.