Pastries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pastries
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Sausage/Gravy Puff Pastry
|$9.95
A puff pastry filled with fresh spinach and a homemade, creamy sausage gravy. Sprinkled with everything bagel topping.
|Veggie Puff Pastry
|$9.95
Puff pastry filled with fresh veggies often including fresh zucchini, yellow squash OR asparagus along with spinach, mushrooms, onions and garlic blended with Miyoko’s sun-dried tomato cream cheese. Topped with an everything bagel seasoning.
Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd
2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas
|Pizza Pastry
|$4.50
Purple Potato Bakery
6370 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley
|MIX DONUTS & PASTRIES
|$0.00
Enter your flavors, If flavors are not provided, it will become Chef's Choice. Choose any Polvoron Donuts, Ring Donuts, Monkey Bread, Ube cinnamon rolls and Ensaymada ONLY.
(Layered Donuts are not included)