Pastries in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sausage/Gravy Puff Pastry$9.95
A puff pastry filled with fresh spinach and a homemade, creamy sausage gravy. Sprinkled with everything bagel topping.
Veggie Puff Pastry$9.95
Puff pastry filled with fresh veggies often including fresh zucchini, yellow squash OR asparagus along with spinach, mushrooms, onions and garlic blended with Miyoko’s sun-dried tomato cream cheese. Topped with an everything bagel seasoning.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
8a783e08-4236-4702-8905-d2db35528889 image

 

Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Pastry$4.50
More about Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd
Banner pic

 

Purple Potato Bakery

6370 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MIX DONUTS & PASTRIES$0.00
Enter your flavors, If flavors are not provided, it will become Chef's Choice. Choose any Polvoron Donuts, Ring Donuts, Monkey Bread, Ube cinnamon rolls and Ensaymada ONLY.
(Layered Donuts are not included)
More about Purple Potato Bakery

