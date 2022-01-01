Long Beach burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Long Beach

Eat Fantastic Long Beach image

 

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$3.00
#2. Cheese Burger Combo$9.75
3 Tender Box Combo$8.50
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
The Small Cafe Naples image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Small Cafe Naples

5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on brioche
The Club$15.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli on sourdough
Jr Chicken Tenders$8.00
three chicken tenders, housemade chips
More about The Small Cafe Naples
Plunge image

HAMBURGERS

Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Made Hummus$13.00
grilled pita | cucumber slices
The Classic Burger$19.00
Grass fed beef | local brioche | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | house pickles | garlic fries
Clam Chowder$1.00
dashi | clams | bacon
More about Plunge

