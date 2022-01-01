Downtown Italian restaurants you'll love
TAPAS
Orsa & Winston
122 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|O&W GRAIN BOWL
|$12.00
Brown and black rice, shoyu egg, market vegetables & yuzu-oregano dressing. You can add tsukune chicken or beef.
PLEASE NOTE // Each bowl is sold separately. If you ordering multiple bowls with different add-on's, please add 1 bowl at a time to your cart.
|QUARTER POUNDER SANDO WITH CHEESE
|$12.00
A cheeseburger sando—chuck, hanger & ribeye ground in-house, with house-made “bulldog sauce," cabbage, pickles, slivered red onion & cheddar cheese.
|SIDE OF PICKLES
|$3.00
A side of our daily selection of house-made pickles—whatever’s in season.
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Dragee Hazelnut
|$10.00
Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate
|Éclair Chocolate
|$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
|Cake Le Noir Large
|$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
PASTA
Rossoblu
1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|GRILLED PORK MEATBALLS
|$14.00
shaved fennel, orange, fennel pollen
|TAGLIATELLE RAGU
|$25.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
|MALTAGLIATI
|$25.00
pioppini mushrooms, saba, dandelion greens, sage, parmigiano reggiano
Knead
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Alfredo
|$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
|Pesto
|$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Penne Pink Sauce
|$15.00
Creamy pink sauce
|Tartare di Tonno
|$14.00
Chopped tuna, avocado and cucumbers
|Cheese Bread
|$10.00
Feta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with Marinara
Drago Centro
525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Gli Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
The classic spaghetti, black peppercorn and pecorino cheese
|Il Cioccolato
|$15.00
Dark chocolate cremeux, almond, chocolate chantilly, hazelnut gelato
(sub whip cream for gelato on to go orders)