Downtown Italian restaurants you'll love

Orsa & Winston image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O&W GRAIN BOWL$12.00
Brown and black rice, shoyu egg, market vegetables & yuzu-oregano dressing. You can add tsukune chicken or beef.
PLEASE NOTE // Each bowl is sold separately. If you ordering multiple bowls with different add-on's, please add 1 bowl at a time to your cart.
QUARTER POUNDER SANDO WITH CHEESE$12.00
A cheeseburger sando—chuck, hanger & ribeye ground in-house, with house-made “bulldog sauce," cabbage, pickles, slivered red onion & cheddar cheese.
SIDE OF PICKLES$3.00
A side of our daily selection of house-made pickles—whatever’s in season.
More about Orsa & Winston
Bottega Louie image

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragee Hazelnut$10.00
Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate
Éclair Chocolate$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
Cake Le Noir Large$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
More about Bottega Louie
Rossoblu image

PASTA

Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRILLED PORK MEATBALLS$14.00
shaved fennel, orange, fennel pollen
TAGLIATELLE RAGU$25.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
MALTAGLIATI$25.00
pioppini mushrooms, saba, dandelion greens, sage, parmigiano reggiano
More about Rossoblu
Knead image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Alfredo$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
Pesto$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
More about Knead
Amante Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Pink Sauce$15.00
Creamy pink sauce
Tartare di Tonno$14.00
Chopped tuna, avocado and cucumbers
Cheese Bread$10.00
Feta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with Marinara
More about Amante Restaurant
Drago Centro image

 

Drago Centro

525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gli Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$24.00
The classic spaghetti, black peppercorn and pecorino cheese
Il Cioccolato$15.00
Dark chocolate cremeux, almond, chocolate chantilly, hazelnut gelato
(sub whip cream for gelato on to go orders)
More about Drago Centro
Firenza Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Firenza Pizza

300 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (690 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bad Hunter$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
More about Firenza Pizza

