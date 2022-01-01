Burritos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve burritos
More about Ancora
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, pico de gallo, pepperjack, salsa roja, and your choice of protein inside a tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
|SW Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, spicy chorizo, pepperjack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and pickled jalapeno wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Make it a meal by adding a side of greens or breakfast potatoes!
More about Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
SANDWICHES
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
4604 Monona Dr, Madison
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Your choice of ham, chorizo ,bacon or sausage with eggs and cheddar cheese scrambled in a tortilla, with choice of side served with a fresh biscuit and our signature strawberry preserves and salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Ancora
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|SW Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, spicy chorizo, pepperjack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and pickled jalapeno wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Make it a meal by adding a side of greens or breakfast potatoes!
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled Egg, pepperjack, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and the protein of your choice, inside a flour tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Philly Burrito
|$11.00
|Chimichurri Steak Burrito
|$12.00
More about Ancora
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|SW Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, spicy chorizo, pepperjack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and pickled jalapeno wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Make it a meal by adding a side of greens or breakfast potatoes!
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, pepperjack, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and the protein of your choice inside a flour tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
More about Migrants
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Meat & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, choice of beans & meat plus your favorite fillers. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce
|Veggie & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, choice of beans & veggies plus your favorite fillers. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce
|Burrito
|$9.99
Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, choice of beans, meat or veggies plus your favorite fillers/toppings. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Eazy Peazy Burrito
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Silver Eagle Burrito
|$7.99
meat choice, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Eazy Peazy Burrito
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Eazy Peazy Burrito
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about Original Pancake House
PANCAKES
Original Pancake House
5518 University Ave, Madison
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Pick one meat and two veggies to be scrambled with cheese. Served with cubed potatoes and Betty's homemade salsa.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Eazy Peazy Burrito
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about Marigold Kitchen
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Chorizo, Cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde, cilantro- citrus green cabbage slaw
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
chorizo, cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, toasted pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde; green cabbage slaw