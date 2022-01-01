Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, pico de gallo, pepperjack, salsa roja, and your choice of protein inside a tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
SW Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, spicy chorizo, pepperjack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and pickled jalapeno wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Make it a meal by adding a side of greens or breakfast potatoes!
More about Ancora
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery

4604 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.4 (639 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Your choice of ham, chorizo ,bacon or sausage with eggs and cheddar cheese scrambled in a tortilla, with choice of side served with a fresh biscuit and our signature strawberry preserves and salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SW Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, spicy chorizo, pepperjack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and pickled jalapeno wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Make it a meal by adding a side of greens or breakfast potatoes!
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled Egg, pepperjack, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and the protein of your choice, inside a flour tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
More about Ancora
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Burrito$11.00
Chimichurri Steak Burrito$12.00
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
SW Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, spicy chorizo, pepperjack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and pickled jalapeno wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Make it a meal by adding a side of greens or breakfast potatoes!
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, pepperjack, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and the protein of your choice inside a flour tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
More about Ancora
Meat & Egg Breakfast Burrito image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Meat & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, choice of beans & meat plus your favorite fillers. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce
Veggie & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, choice of beans & veggies plus your favorite fillers. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce
Burrito$9.99
Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, choice of beans, meat or veggies plus your favorite fillers/toppings. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce
More about Migrants
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eazy Peazy Burrito$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Silver Eagle Burrito$7.99
meat choice, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eazy Peazy Burrito$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eazy Peazy Burrito$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Breakfast Burrito image

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Pick one meat and two veggies to be scrambled with cheese. Served with cubed potatoes and Betty's homemade salsa.
More about Original Pancake House
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eazy Peazy Burrito$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Chorizo, Cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde, cilantro- citrus green cabbage slaw
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
chorizo, cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, toasted pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde; green cabbage slaw
More about Marigold Kitchen
Lucille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, your choice of Meat or Vegan Chorizo, Queso on the side. Served with your choice of Greens or Breakfast Potatoes
More about Lucille

