Northeast bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Northeast
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Central NE Breakfast
|$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
|BLT (GF)
|$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
|Phuket Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
|Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
More about Young Joni
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Sausage and Onion
|$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
|Korean BBQ
|$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
|Hideaway Main Street Burger
|$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice
|$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
|French Raclette
|$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
|Fra Mani Soppressata
|$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Peach Crisp
|$8.00
|Scalloped Potatoes
|$14.00
|Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)
|$26.00
More about Northeast Social
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$16.00
half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries
|Spinach Frisee Salad
|$10.00
blood orange, grapefruit, poached egg, pancetta, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Pappardelle Puttanesca
|$25.00
seared sea scallops, anchovy, kalamata olives, capers