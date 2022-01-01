Northeast bars & lounges you'll love

Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
BLT (GF)$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
Phuket Bowl$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Young Joni image

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage and Onion$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
Korean BBQ$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
Tavern Pie$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
More about Young Joni
Jefe Urban Cocina image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
Hideaway Main Street Burger$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
French Raclette$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
Fra Mani Soppressata$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Crisp$8.00
Scalloped Potatoes$14.00
Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)$26.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Social Burger$16.00
half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries
Spinach Frisee Salad$10.00
blood orange, grapefruit, poached egg, pancetta, lemon herb vinaigrette
Pappardelle Puttanesca$25.00
seared sea scallops, anchovy, kalamata olives, capers
More about Northeast Social
Aster Cafe image

 

Aster Cafe

125 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Aster Cafe

