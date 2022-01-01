Southwest Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Southwest

Broders' Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Focaccia Loaf$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
Fettuccine Bolognese$11.00
Our housemade fettuccine with classic tomato meat sauce made with pork and beef.
Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TORCHIO AL FUNGHI$18.00
porcini & truffle cream, pickled walnuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, V
MANZO$26.00
wagyu top sirloin, mixed carrots, parsnip puree, black currant / GF DF
CALABRIAN SANDWICH$14.00
porchetta, fennel-radicchio-currant slaw, calabrian chili aioli
More about Terzo
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broder's Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE$18.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
SMALL CAESAR$7.00
Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano
KIT'S PASTA$8.00
Choose Kid's Pasta & Sauce
More about Broder's Pasta Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Barbacoas

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston