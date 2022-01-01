Cake in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Carrot Cake | Slice
|$7.00
Classic carrot cake with walnuts, cinnamon cream cheese frosting, and topped with rainbow carrot medallions.
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake
|$4.75
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Dome Cake
|$9.00
Red Velvet Cake With Crème Fresca & Fresh Berries Covered With Chocolate Dome Dusted With Edible 24K Gold Dust.
|Dates Cake with Spiced Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream
|$12.00
Dates Cake with Our Special In House Made Spiced Caramel Sauce Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|BANANA TRES LECHES CAKE
|$10.00
whipped cream, bruleed banana, powdered sugar.
|PINEAPPLE ALMOND CAKE
|$10.00
caramelized pineapple, vanilla ice cream, pineapple chips.