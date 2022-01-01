Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Southwest

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake | Slice$7.00
Classic carrot cake with walnuts, cinnamon cream cheese frosting, and topped with rainbow carrot medallions.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake$4.75
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Dome Cake$9.00
Red Velvet Cake With Crème Fresca & Fresh Berries Covered With Chocolate Dome Dusted With Edible 24K Gold Dust.
Dates Cake with Spiced Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream$12.00
Dates Cake with Our Special In House Made Spiced Caramel Sauce Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Colita image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA TRES LECHES CAKE$10.00
whipped cream, bruleed banana, powdered sugar.
PINEAPPLE ALMOND CAKE$10.00
caramelized pineapple, vanilla ice cream, pineapple chips.
More about Colita
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Shake$6.50
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Red Cow

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest

Fish Tacos

Coleslaw

French Toast

Greek Salad

Tiramisu

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Gnocchi

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston