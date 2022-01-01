Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mount Prospect

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Melt$10.99
Mounds of our homemade chicken salad topped with your choice of cheese melted on a grilled light rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy or mild buffalo sauce over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.
Chicken Sonoma Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken topped with pesto served over fresh chilled lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, croutons, sun dried tomatoes, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Heffy’s Hot Dogs image

 

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad with Chicken$11.75
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad.$10.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips with celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Item pic

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DOOR COUNTY CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
Home-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, dried cranberries and apples. With mixed greens topped with fresh fruit and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.50
Homemade chicken salad made with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and combo cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Le Peep Cafe

