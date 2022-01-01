Chicken salad in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chicken salad
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$10.99
Mounds of our homemade chicken salad topped with your choice of cheese melted on a grilled light rye. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in spicy or mild buffalo sauce over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.
|Chicken Sonoma Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken topped with pesto served over fresh chilled lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, croutons, sun dried tomatoes, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Heffy’s Hot Dogs
1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$11.75
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Buffalo Chicken Salad.
|$10.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips with celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|DOOR COUNTY CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.99
Home-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, dried cranberries and apples. With mixed greens topped with fresh fruit and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.