Veggie tacos in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Front Street Cantina
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Tacos Veggie
|$11.00
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about FIRE IT UP
FIRE IT UP
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville
|VEGGIE TACO FLIGHT BUNDLE
|$50.00
Feeds 4-6 people.
INCLUDES 6 Veggie Tacos, 6 Portabella Tacos, Trio Dip (Guac, Salsa & Bean Dip), Parmesan Herb Chips and Rice & Beans. ***NO SUBSTITUTIONS & NO MODIFICATIONS IN THIS BUNDLE.
|2 VEGGIE TACOS
|$10.00