Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Veggie$11.00
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Front Street Cantina
Banner pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE TACO FLIGHT BUNDLE$50.00
Feeds 4-6 people.
INCLUDES 6 Veggie Tacos, 6 Portabella Tacos, Trio Dip (Guac, Salsa & Bean Dip), Parmesan Herb Chips and Rice & Beans. ***NO SUBSTITUTIONS & NO MODIFICATIONS IN THIS BUNDLE.
2 VEGGIE TACOS$10.00
More about FIRE IT UP

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Chicken Curry

Belgian Waffles

Tortellini

Taco Salad

Sliders

Cheesecake

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston