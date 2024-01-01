Crispy beef in Nashua
Lilac Blossom - Greystone Plaza - 650 Amherst st
650 Amherst st, Nashua
|芝麻牛 Crispy Sesame Beef
|$24.95
A delicate and remarkable Hunan dish slices of prime beef dipped in lotus flour, fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce
Lilac Blossom - Sky Meadow - 385 East Dunstable Road
385 East Dunstable Road, Nashua
