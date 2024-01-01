Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy beef in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve crispy beef

Lilac Blossom - Greystone Plaza - 650 Amherst st

650 Amherst st, Nashua

芝麻牛 Crispy Sesame Beef$24.95
A delicate and remarkable Hunan dish slices of prime beef dipped in lotus flour, fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce
Lilac Blossom - Sky Meadow - 385 East Dunstable Road

385 East Dunstable Road, Nashua

芝麻牛 Crispy Sesame Beef$24.95
A delicate and remarkable Hunan dish slices of prime beef dipped in lotus flour, fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce
