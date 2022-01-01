Quesadillas in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve quesadillas
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
The best Quesadilla in downtown Nashua. Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak with Onions & Peppers and blended cheese.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla
|$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
Epicurean Feast
9 Townsend West, Nashua
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla